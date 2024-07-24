Alphabet – delivered on all fronts

Alphabet reported a 15% rise in second-quarter revenue to $84.7bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. The core advertising business, which includes Google search and YouTube, saw revenue rise 11% to $64.6bn. Google Cloud revenue was up 29% to $10.3bn.
Operating profit was up 26% to $27.4bn, reflecting higher revenue and strong cost control. Margins rose 3 percentage points to 32%.
Free cash flow generated was $13.5bn, while Alphabet had net cash of $87.5bn as of the end of June, down from $97.7bn at the start of the year.
Management said revenue growth will get tougher over the second half due to stronger comparable periods last year. Plus, the ramp-up in AI investment is expected to impact margins in the coming quarter.
The shares fell 3.1% in early trading.
Alphabet key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.