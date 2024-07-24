Alphabet – delivered on all fronts

Alphabet reported a 15% rise in second-quarter revenue to $84.7bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. The core advertising business, which includes Google search and YouTube, saw revenue rise 11% to $64.6bn. Google Cloud revenue was up 29% to $10.3bn.

Operating profit was up 26% to $27.4bn, reflecting higher revenue and strong cost control. Margins rose 3 percentage points to 32%.

Free cash flow generated was $13.5bn, while Alphabet had net cash of $87.5bn as of the end of June, down from $97.7bn at the start of the year.

Management said revenue growth will get tougher over the second half due to stronger comparable periods last year. Plus, the ramp-up in AI investment is expected to impact margins in the coming quarter.

The shares fell 3.1% in early trading.

