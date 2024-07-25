Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Anglo American – H1 profits fall less than expected

Anglo American delivers better than expected profit, with cost controls and copper performance key drivers.
Anglo American - lower commodity prices weigh
Published Jul 25, 2024

0%
Anglo American reported an 8% drop in first-half revenue to $14.5bn. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell 2.6% to $5.0bn, better than expected. Performance was driven by lower iron ore prices and sales, largely offset by higher copper prices and improved costs.

Production volumes were down 1%, driven by the impact of a tropical cyclone on Manganese production and lower diamond production in response to a weaker market. That was offset by steelmaking coal and a small increase in copper production.

Anglo has decided to slow its progress at the Woodsmith crop nutrients project, resulting in a $1.6bn impairment.

Free cash flow of $506mn was an improvement from the similar sized outflow seen last year. Net debt rose $0.5bn from the start of the year to $11.1bn.

The shares were broadly flat in mid-morning trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Anglo American key facts

