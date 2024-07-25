Anglo American – H1 profits fall less than expected

Anglo American reported an 8% drop in first-half revenue to $14.5bn. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell 2.6% to $5.0bn, better than expected. Performance was driven by lower iron ore prices and sales, largely offset by higher copper prices and improved costs.
Production volumes were down 1%, driven by the impact of a tropical cyclone on Manganese production and lower diamond production in response to a weaker market. That was offset by steelmaking coal and a small increase in copper production.
Anglo has decided to slow its progress at the Woodsmith crop nutrients project, resulting in a $1.6bn impairment.
Free cash flow of $506mn was an improvement from the similar sized outflow seen last year. Net debt rose $0.5bn from the start of the year to $11.1bn.
The shares were broadly flat in mid-morning trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Anglo American key facts
