Anglo American (HY Results): copper drives a beat

First-half revenue from continuing operations was up 11% to $9.9bn driven largely by higher copper prices. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) grew by 35% to $4.0bn, ahead of the $3.9bn expected. Stronger copper and, to a lesser extent, iron ore prices did much of the heavy lifting, partly offset by cost inflation and volume headwinds.

Free cash flow rose by $0.5bn to $0.8bn helped by operational performance and lower capital expenditure. Net debt of $8.2bn was $0.4bn lower than in December.

The interim dividend more than trebled to $0.23 per share.

Operational guidance for 2026 was largely unchanged with a reduction in capital expenditure of $0.4bn to $3.2bn the notable exception.

The shares were up 4.4% in early afternoon trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.