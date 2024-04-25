Anglo American – proposal received from BHP to buy the business

Anglo American has confirmed it received a proposal from BHP to buy the business in exchange for shares in BHP. The initial proposal requires Anglo to de-merge its Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore businesses to its shareholders prior to completion.
The terms value Anglo’s total share capital (including the Platinum and Kumba assets) at £31.1bn, or £25.08 per share.
BHP now has until 22 May 2024 to make a firm offer.
The shares rose 12.7% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Anglo American key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.