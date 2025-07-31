Anglo American: tough diamond market drags on first half performance

Anglo American’s first half revenue fell 7% to $9.0bn, driven by lower copper and diamond production. Rough diamond prices fell 23% with other commodities prices broadly stable.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) dropped 20% to $3.0bn, largely due to poor performance at De Beers. Margins in the core business were steady at 43%.

Free cash flow rose by $0.1bn to $0.3bn, with reduced cash generated by the business more than offset by a fall in capital expenditure. Net debt fell slightly to $10.8bn.

There were no changes to full-year guidance. Copper production is expected to lag 2024 levels due to lower grades being mined in Chile.

The first half saw the demerger of Valterra Platinum, and sales of the steel and nickel businesses are now agreed. Work to separate De Beers is currently underway.

The interim dividend was cut by 83% to $0.07 per share.

