Share research

Anglo American: tough diamond market drags on first half performance

Anglo American’s first half profits have been impacted by lower copper production and weak copper prices.
Anglo American - lower commodity prices weigh
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jul 31, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Anglo American’s first half revenue fell 7% to $9.0bn, driven by lower copper and diamond production. Rough diamond prices fell 23% with other commodities prices broadly stable.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) dropped 20% to $3.0bn, largely due to poor performance at De Beers. Margins in the core business were steady at 43%.

Free cash flow rose by $0.1bn to $0.3bn, with reduced cash generated by the business more than offset by a fall in capital expenditure. Net debt fell slightly to $10.8bn.

There were no changes to full-year guidance. Copper production is expected to lag 2024 levels due to lower grades being mined in Chile.

The first half saw the demerger of Valterra Platinum, and sales of the steel and nickel businesses are now agreed. Work to separate De Beers is currently underway.

The interim dividend was cut by 83% to $0.07 per share.

The shares were down 4.4% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Anglo American key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 31st July 2025