Ashtead: results disappoint, moving primary listing to the US

Ashtead reported revenue growth of 2% over the first half, to $5.7bn. Within that, rental revenue rose 6% to $5.3bn, driven by volume and price improvements. In the key North American market, mega projects and hurricane response efforts more than offset lower activity in local commercial construction markets.
Underlying operating profit fell 1% to $1.5bn, as lower used equipment sales and higher costs more than offset the revenue growth.
Net debt at 31 October 2024 was $10.9bn (2023: $10.6bn), and free cash flow of $420mn compared to a $355mn outflow last year.
Full-year guidance has been lowered, now looking for rental revenue growth of 3-5% (previously 5-8%). Capital expenditure is also coming down, though that is expected to boost free cash flow, which is expected at around $1.4bn (previously $1.2bn).
Ashtead plans to move its main listing to the US, while maintaining a secondary listing in the UK.
An interim dividend of $0.36 per share was announced.
The shares fell 7.7% in early trading.
Ashtead key facts
