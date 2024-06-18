Ashtead – soft final quarter, guidance a little weak

Ashtead reported full-year revenue growth of 12%, ignoring currency moves, to $10.9bn (Q4 +7%). Underlying operating profit rose 5% to $2.8bn. Results in the final quarter were slightly worse than expected.

Free cash flow fell from $531mn to $216mn, mainly due to higher capital expenditure. Net debt rose by $1.7bn to $10.7bn.

The group expects rental revenue to grow 5-8% for the new year, and to deliver $1.2bn of free cash flow. Management said end markets in the US remain ‘robust’.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 89.25 cents per share, for a total of 105.0 cents per share for the year.

The shares fell 4.3% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.