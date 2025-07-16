ASML: good Q2 but 2026 growth in question

ASML reported a 23% rise in second quarter revenue to 7.7bn (€7.5bn expected). Operating income rose 45% to €2.7bn (€2.4bn expected) with a margin of 34.6%. New orders were broadly flat at €5.5bn.
Performance was driven by upgrades to the existing installed base, one-off cost benefits, and a less severe tariff impact than expected.
Free cash flow fell 17% to 319mn and there was net cash on the balance sheet of $3.6bn.
Third quarter revenue is expected to land between €7.4-7.9bn ($8.2bn expected) and operating income around €2.4bn (€2.7bn expected).
Looking further ahead, growth in 2026 is uncertain at this stage, with management calling out “increasing uncertainty driven by macro-economic and geopolitical developments”.
An interim dividend of €1.6 was announced, payable in August, and around €1.4bn worth of shares were brought back over the period.
The shares were down 6.4% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
ASML key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.