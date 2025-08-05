Palantir: no signs of slowing

Palantir reported second quarter revenue of $1.0bn ($940mn expected), up 48% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter. Performance was driven by its US businesses, both commercial and government.
Underlying operating income rose 83% to $464mn. Free cash flow more than tripled to $569mn and net cash, including leases, was £5.8bn at period end.
For the coming quarter, Palantir expects revenue of $1.1bn, with underlying operating income of $493-497mn. For the full year, revenue is now expected between $4.1-4.2bn (previously $3.9bn), with underlying operating income of around $1.9bn.
The shares were up 4.6% in after-hours trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Palantir key facts
