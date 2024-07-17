ASML - order intake rebounds, 2024 guidance unchanged

ASML reported second-quarter net sales of €6.2bn. That figure was slightly ahead of forecasts but down 9% from last year, with lower system sales only partly offset by higher services revenue.
Orders of new systems totalled €5.6bn, up 54% compared to the first quarter and 24% year-on-year.
Operating profit fell from €2.3bn to €1.8bn but came in 9% ahead of forecasts, helped by better-than-guided gross margins.
Quarterly free cash flow was €386mn, improving from an outflow of €161mn, reflecting the timing of certain cash receipts and payments.
Third-quarter revenue guidance now ranges between €6.7bn and €7.3bn, with full-year sales still expected to be similar to 2023.
The interim dividend was raised 5% to €1.52 per share. Share buybacks fell from around €500mn to €96mn in the period.
The shares were down 5.7% following the announcement.
ASML key facts
