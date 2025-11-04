Associated British Foods (FY Results): Primark spin-off being considered

Associated British Foods (ABF) reported full-year revenue of £19.5bn, down by 1% ignoring exchange rate impacts. A 1% increase in Primark sales was more than offset by a double-digit decline in the sugar division due to low prices across Europe.

Underlying operating profits fell by 12% to £1.7bn, with the decline largely driven by the sugar division turning loss-making.

Free cash flow more than halved to £648mn. Net debt rose from £2.0bn to £2.6bn.

In 2026, ABF expects to deliver underlying operating profit growth at the group level. A review of the group structure is underway, with the potential separation of Primark from its Food businesses being considered.

Total dividends were down 30% to 63p per share. A new £250mn share buyback programme was announced.

The shares were up 2.1% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.