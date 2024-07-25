AstraZeneca – Strong second quarter supports guidance upgrade

AstraZeneca’s second quarter revenue was up 17% to $12.9bn and ahead of market expectations when ignoring currency impacts. All therapeutic areas saw strong growth apart from the smallest division, Vaccines and Immune Therapies where lower sales of COVID-19 medicines contributed to a 53% decline.

Underlying operating cost growth at 14% expanded at a slower rate than revenue. However, operating profit llgrew by just 1% to $4.1bn, reflecting a lower contribution from other income relating to changes to certain contractual agreements.

Free cash flow for the half year came in $0.4bn higher at $4.8bn, and period-end net debt totalled $26.3bn.

The interim dividend has been increased by 7.5% to $1.00 per share.

Full-year guidance has been upped with revenue and underlying earnings per share anticipated to grow by a mid teens percentage, compared to a low double-digit to low teens percentage previously.

The shares were down 2.5% in early trading.

