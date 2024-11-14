Aviva: confident outlook

Over the first nine months, Aviva’s General Insurance premiums grew 15% to £9.1bn. Sales grew in the Protection & Health and Retirement divisions 22% and 67% respectively, the latter benefitting from a near doubling of bulk annuity volumes to £6.1bn. Wealth net flows were up 21% to £7.7bn.
The solvency II ratio, which measures capital levels compared to requirements, dipped from 205% to 195%.
Medium term guidance, which is looking for operating profit of £2bn by 2026, was unchanged.
The shares rose 2.8% in early trading.
