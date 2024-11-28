Aviva: Direct Line rejects takeover offer

Aviva has had a tentative offer rejected from Direct Line that valued the business at 250p per share. The proposal comprised 112.5p in cash plus 0.282 new Aviva share for every Direct Line share.
The Direct Line board concluded the offer was “highly opportunistic and substantially undervalued the Company”.
Aviva has until 5pm on 25 December to either make a firm offer or walk away.
The shares fell 2.3% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Aviva key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.