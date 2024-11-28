Aviva: Direct Line rejects takeover offer

Aviva has had a tentative offer rejected from Direct Line that valued the business at 250p per share. The proposal comprised 112.5p in cash plus 0.282 new Aviva share for every Direct Line share.

The Direct Line board concluded the offer was “highly opportunistic and substantially undervalued the Company”.

Aviva has until 5pm on 25 December to either make a firm offer or walk away.

The shares fell 2.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.