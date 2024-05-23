Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Aviva – strong first quarter

Aviva delivered growth across the board over the first quarter, with higher prices starting to yield results.
Aviva - on-track to meet upgraded targets
Published May 23, 2024

Aviva's first-quarter General Insurance gross written premiums (GWP) rose 16%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £2.7bn. Growth was driven by both the UK & Ireland and Canada, with "strong" rates, new business, and customer retention.

Protection and Health sales rose 5%, reflecting continued growth in Protection. Retirement sales rose 13%, driven by higher Bulk Purchase Annuity volumes. Wealth net flows increased by 15% to £2.7bn.

The solvency II ratio, which measures capital levels compared to requirements, dipped to 206% from 207% at the start of the quarter.

Medium-term guidance remains, looking for £2bn of operating profit by 2026.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Aviva key facts

Matt is an Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors.

