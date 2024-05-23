Aviva – strong first quarter

Aviva's first-quarter General Insurance gross written premiums (GWP) rose 16%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £2.7bn. Growth was driven by both the UK & Ireland and Canada, with "strong" rates, new business, and customer retention.

Protection and Health sales rose 5%, reflecting continued growth in Protection. Retirement sales rose 13%, driven by higher Bulk Purchase Annuity volumes. Wealth net flows increased by 15% to £2.7bn.

The solvency II ratio, which measures capital levels compared to requirements, dipped to 206% from 207% at the start of the quarter.

Medium-term guidance remains, looking for £2bn of operating profit by 2026.

