Aviva – upgraded guidance, new buyback

Aviva's full-year General Insurance gross written premiums (GWP) rose 13%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £10.9bn. Operating profit rose 9% to £1.5bn.

Growth was driven by both the UK & Ireland and Canada, with "strong" rates, new business and customer retention. Protection and Health sales rose 16%, reflecting strong growth in Health. Retirement sales rose 14%, driven by £5.5bn of Bulk Purchase Annuity transactions.

The solvency II ratio, which measures capital levels compared to requirements, dipped to 207% from 212%.

The board announced a new £300mn share buyback, as well as a final dividend of 22.3p.

The group has a new operating profit target, looking for £2bn a year by 2026. The dividend policy has also been upgraded, now expected to grow by mid-single digits (previously low to mid).

The shares rose 5.5% in early trading.

Our view

