Aviva – upgraded guidance, new buyback

Aviva's full-year General Insurance gross written premiums (GWP) rose 13%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £10.9bn. Operating profit rose 9% to £1.5bn.
Growth was driven by both the UK & Ireland and Canada, with "strong" rates, new business and customer retention. Protection and Health sales rose 16%, reflecting strong growth in Health. Retirement sales rose 14%, driven by £5.5bn of Bulk Purchase Annuity transactions.
The solvency II ratio, which measures capital levels compared to requirements, dipped to 207% from 212%.
The board announced a new £300mn share buyback, as well as a final dividend of 22.3p.
The group has a new operating profit target, looking for £2bn a year by 2026. The dividend policy has also been upgraded, now expected to grow by mid-single digits (previously low to mid).
The shares rose 5.5% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Aviva key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.