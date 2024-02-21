BAE Systems – beats sales guidance, completes Ball Aerospace deal

BAE Systems full-year sales grew to £25.3bn, up 9% ignoring currency impacts and ahead of the group’s prior guidance. All segments delivered growth, with maritime seeing the biggest uplift as funding for the Dreadnought submarine programme accelerated.
Underlying operating profit rose 9% to £2.7bn, in line with sales growth as margins remained broadly flat.
Free cash flow improved from £2.0bn to £2.6bn. Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, roughly halved to £1.0bn.
Since year-end, the £4.4bn acquisition of Ball Aerospace has been completed.
In 2024, BAE’s sales and underlying operating profits are expected to grow 10-12% and 11-13% respectively. This includes a nearly full-year contribution from the acquisition.
A final dividend of 18.5p per share has been announced, taking the full-year total to 30p, up 11.1% on the prior year.
The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.
Our view
HL View to follow.
BAE Systems key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on the previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.