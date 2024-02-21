BAE Systems – beats sales guidance, completes Ball Aerospace deal

BAE Systems full-year sales grew to £25.3bn, up 9% ignoring currency impacts and ahead of the group’s prior guidance. All segments delivered growth, with maritime seeing the biggest uplift as funding for the Dreadnought submarine programme accelerated.

Underlying operating profit rose 9% to £2.7bn, in line with sales growth as margins remained broadly flat.

Free cash flow improved from £2.0bn to £2.6bn. Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, roughly halved to £1.0bn.

Since year-end, the £4.4bn acquisition of Ball Aerospace has been completed.

In 2024, BAE’s sales and underlying operating profits are expected to grow 10-12% and 11-13% respectively. This includes a nearly full-year contribution from the acquisition.

A final dividend of 18.5p per share has been announced, taking the full-year total to 30p, up 11.1% on the prior year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL View to follow.