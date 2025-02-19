BAE Systems: delivers strong full-year growth

BAE Systems’ full-year sales rose 14% to £28.3bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. Performance was helped by the integration of the new Space & Missions Systems business (formerly Ball Aerospace), and all divisions delivering growth.

Underlying operating profit also moved 14% higher to £3.0bn, at the top end of the group’s guidance range. The order book grew by £8.0bn to a record £77.8bn.

Despite falling by £0.1bn to £2.5bn, free cash flow was well ahead of guidance due to early receipt of payments from customers. Net debt rose from £2.4bn to £6.8bn as a result of debt being raised to help fund the Ball Aerospace acquisition.

In 2025, sales and underlying operating profits are expected to grow between 7-9% and 8-10% respectively.

A final dividend of 20.6p takes the full-year total to 33.0p, up 10%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

