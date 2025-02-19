BAE Systems: delivers strong full-year growth

BAE Systems’ full-year sales rose 14% to £28.3bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. Performance was helped by the integration of the new Space & Missions Systems business (formerly Ball Aerospace), and all divisions delivering growth.
Underlying operating profit also moved 14% higher to £3.0bn, at the top end of the group’s guidance range. The order book grew by £8.0bn to a record £77.8bn.
Despite falling by £0.1bn to £2.5bn, free cash flow was well ahead of guidance due to early receipt of payments from customers. Net debt rose from £2.4bn to £6.8bn as a result of debt being raised to help fund the Ball Aerospace acquisition.
In 2025, sales and underlying operating profits are expected to grow between 7-9% and 8-10% respectively.
A final dividend of 20.6p takes the full-year total to 33.0p, up 10%.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
BAE Systems key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
