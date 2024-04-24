Baker Hughes – margin progression underpins full year guidance

Baker Hughes’ first quarter revenues have increased by 12% to $6.4bn. Both Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) were in positive territory, but IET was the standout division, up by 23%.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) grew by 21% to $943mn, ahead of the midpoint of previous guidance. This was driven by a strong operational performance by IET.

Order intake of $6.5bn was just ahead of revenue. Although this was 14% down year-on-year due to the timing of Gas Technology orders and a sharp decline in Subsea Surface Pressure Systems.

Free cash flow increased by $305mn to $502mn reflecting the improvement in operating performance. Net debt of $3.3bn was broadly unchanged from levels seen at the end of 2023.

Payouts to shareholders totalled $368mn, including $158mn of share buybacks.

Baker Hughes remains confident of meeting existing full-year guidance.

The shares were down 2.5% in after-hours trading.

View

HL view to follow.