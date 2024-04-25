Barclays – cost controls help Q1 beat expectations

Barclays reported first-quarter income of £7.0bn, down 4%. Performance was mixed across divisions. Rising US card balances and higher hedge income were more than offset by lower investment banking activity, consumers shopping for better deposit rates and ongoing mortgage headwinds.

Profit before tax of £2.3bn was down 12%, but better than expected, driven by good cost control. Return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 12.3% was down from 15.0% seen last year.

Capital levels are at the middle of the target range, with a CET1 ratio of 13.5%.

Guidance is looking for RoTE of over 10% in 2024, improving to 12% in 2026. Group net interest income, excluding the Investment Bank and Head Office, is expected around £10.7bn – a touch lower than analysts were expecting.

The shares rose 3.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.