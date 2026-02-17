Boohoo (Announcement): £35mn equity raise

Boohoo is preparing to raise around £35mn of cash by issuing new equity shares, equivalent to around 11% of its market value before the announcement. This comes as the group looks to bring its debt down to target levels by year-end.

Full-year guidance remains intact, with underlying cash profits (EBITDA) of £50mn expected. Underlying cash profits are then expected to grow at double-digit rates in 2027.

The shares fell 12.4% on the day of the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.