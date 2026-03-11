Legal & General (FY Results): mixed results

Legal & General reported a 6% rise in full-year core operating profit to £1.62bn (£1.65bn expected). Performance was driven by continued growth in the institutional retirement and retail divisions, while asset management profits were broadly flat.

Pension risk transfer (bulk annuity) volumes increased to £11.8bn over the year. Assets under management rose 5% to £1.2trn.

The Solvency II coverage ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, fell from 232% at the end of 2024 to 210%. That reflects future dividend payments, and a new £1.2bn buyback that was supported by the sale of its US insurance unit.

A full-year dividend of 21.79p was announced, up 2%.

Growth in 2026 core operating EPS is expected to be at the top end of the 6-9% three-year target range (up 9% in 2025).

The shares fell 5.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.