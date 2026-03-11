Legal & General (FY Results): mixed results

Legal & General reported a 6% rise in full-year core operating profit to £1.62bn (£1.65bn expected). Performance was driven by continued growth in the institutional retirement and retail divisions, while asset management profits were broadly flat.
Pension risk transfer (bulk annuity) volumes increased to £11.8bn over the year. Assets under management rose 5% to £1.2trn.
The Solvency II coverage ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, fell from 232% at the end of 2024 to 210%. That reflects future dividend payments, and a new £1.2bn buyback that was supported by the sale of its US insurance unit.
A full-year dividend of 21.79p was announced, up 2%.
Growth in 2026 core operating EPS is expected to be at the top end of the 6-9% three-year target range (up 9% in 2025).
The shares fell 5.3% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Legal & General key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.