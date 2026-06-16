Boohoo (FY Results): good progress

Boohoo’s full-year revenue fell by 25% to £917mn (£891mn expected), driven by the group’s shift to a marketplace model where only commission, rather than the full transaction value, is recognised as revenue.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 35% to £53mn (£51mn expected), helped by the higher margins typically earned on marketplace sales, as well as continued costs savings and contract renegotiations.

Free cash outflows more than halved to £18mn. Net debt rose 19% to £93mn.

In the year ahead, underlying cash profits are expected to grow at double-digit rates (£56mn expected). Free cash flow is forecast to turn positive and net debt is also expected to fall to below 1 times underlying cash profits.

The shares fell 2.0% in early trading.

Our view

The fast-fashion company, which now refers to itself as Debenhams, saw its profitability improve sharply last year as its turnaround gained traction. The focus is now shifting back to driving the top line higher, with gross merchandise value (the total amount of goods sold on its platforms) expected to return to growth this year.

Momentum in its largest division, Debenhams, continues to impress, thanks to its marketplace model. This involves allowing third-party brands to sell their goods on Debenham’s online platform, with the group taking a cut of any third-party sales made, and banking just that cut as revenue.

The marketplace model brings a host of benefits, allowing sales to scale quickly as more sellers are brought into the fold. The third-party sellers also own the inventory and are responsible for picking, packing and shipping orders, removing a host of costs and inventory risk from boohoo’s operations. That’s had a significant positive impact on the group’s profitability so far, and more cost benefits are expected this year.

The marketplace model has become the blueprint for an attempted turnaround in its other struggling divisions. For context, despite only contributing around 40% of group sales in 2026, Debenhams brought in around two-thirds of the total cash profit (EBITDA).

Although sales growth has returned to positive territory, the 0.5% uplift delivered in the first quarter is slim. Future success relies on really ramping up top-line growth, so breathing life back into its Youth Brands division (which includes PrettyLittleThing, boohoo, boohooMAN) needs to be the main focus. With their strong social media following, these brands have the potential to be great assets.

Tensions with its largest shareholder (Frasers) remain high, causing boohoo to push through a management compensation package without shareholder approval. It’s also the reason that the group’s name change to Debenhams hasn’t been made official across the board. Alongside a murky track record of labour exploitation, investors should be aware of elevated corporate governance risks.

Good headway has been made on bringing debt and interest costs under control, helped in no small part by a £40mn equity raise back in February. And with plans to trim the cost base further this year through asset sales and contract renegotiations, it should provide CEO Dan Finley with additional breathing room to push ahead with his strategic plans.

Despite the pivot in strategy, our concerns about Boohoo haven’t disappeared. We’ll need to see more improvement in key customer metrics, sales and profits before we get too excited. The lowly valuation may look attractive at face value, but it reflects the major challenges ahead, as well as a competitive retail market.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The retail industry is low/medium in terms of ESG risk but varies by subsector. Online retailers are the most exposed, as are companies based in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing demand for transparency and accountability means human rights and environmental risks within supply chains have become a key risk driver. The quality and safety of products as well as their impact on society and the environment are also important considerations.

According to Sustainalytics, Boohoo’s management of ESG risk is average.

The company's disclosure is poor, signalling a lack of accountability to investors and the public. Governance has been a longstanding issue, with the most recent development on executive pay (discussed above) highlighting some of the risks. It has some initiatives to manage risks related to material ESG issues; however, the company lacks policies and programmes in key areas. Furthermore, the company has been involved in numerous significant ESG-related controversies.