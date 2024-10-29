BP – Q3 shareholder payouts on target as debt levels inch up

BP’s third-quarter revenue fell 11% to $47.3bn. Underlying operating profit fell by 14% to $5.2bn, ahead of consensus estimates of $4.7bn.
An improved performance in gas and low-carbon energy wasn’t enough to offset a large decline in the customers and products division which suffered from lower refining margins and a weak contribution from oil trading. There was also an 11% dip in profits from the oil production and operations division.
Free cash flow fell from $5.1bn to $2.2bn, reflecting the lower profitability but also increased investment expenditure. Net debt was 9% higher at $24.2bn.
Fourth quarter oil & gas production is expected to be lower as are volumes in the customers business. Refining margins are also expected to remain depressed.
BP announced an interim dividend of 8 cents per share and a $1.75bn quarterly share buyback as part of its commitment to initiate $3.5mn of buybacks over the second half of the year.
The shares fell 2.6% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
BP key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.