BP – Q3 shareholder payouts on target as debt levels inch up

BP’s third-quarter revenue fell 11% to $47.3bn. Underlying operating profit fell by 14% to $5.2bn, ahead of consensus estimates of $4.7bn.

An improved performance in gas and low-carbon energy wasn’t enough to offset a large decline in the customers and products division which suffered from lower refining margins and a weak contribution from oil trading. There was also an 11% dip in profits from the oil production and operations division.

Free cash flow fell from $5.1bn to $2.2bn, reflecting the lower profitability but also increased investment expenditure. Net debt was 9% higher at $24.2bn.

Fourth quarter oil & gas production is expected to be lower as are volumes in the customers business. Refining margins are also expected to remain depressed.

BP announced an interim dividend of 8 cents per share and a $1.75bn quarterly share buyback as part of its commitment to initiate $3.5mn of buybacks over the second half of the year.

The shares fell 2.6% in early trading.

