British American Tobacco: full-year guidance firms as US starts to recover

British American Tobacco’s (BATS) half-year revenue increased by 1.8% at constant currency to £12.1bn. Growth in the US, and AME (Americas and Europe) more than offset weakness elsewhere.

Growth from New Categories slowed to 2.4%, with vapes declining 13% in the face of illegal competition.

Underlying operating profit improved by 1.9% to £5.1bn, not including a £0.6bn charge for legal settlements in Canada.

Free cash flow fell 42% to £1.2bn, due to the timing of US tax payments, and payments for an ongoing court case with the UK tax authorities. Underlying net debt was down 10% to £29.7bn.

The group’s on track to meet full-year guidance with revenue growth expected the top end of the 1-2% range. BATS intends to increase this year’s dividend and complete the previously announced £1.1bn share buyback.

The shares were up 1% in early trading.

Our view

