British American Tobacco: full-year guidance firms as US starts to recover

British American Tobacco’s (BATS) half-year revenue increased by 1.8% at constant currency to £12.1bn. Growth in the US, and AME (Americas and Europe) more than offset weakness elsewhere.
Growth from New Categories slowed to 2.4%, with vapes declining 13% in the face of illegal competition.
Underlying operating profit improved by 1.9% to £5.1bn, not including a £0.6bn charge for legal settlements in Canada.
Free cash flow fell 42% to £1.2bn, due to the timing of US tax payments, and payments for an ongoing court case with the UK tax authorities. Underlying net debt was down 10% to £29.7bn.
The group’s on track to meet full-year guidance with revenue growth expected the top end of the 1-2% range. BATS intends to increase this year’s dividend and complete the previously announced £1.1bn share buyback.
The shares were up 1% in early trading.
Our view
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
