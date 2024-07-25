British American Tobacco – On track to meet 2024 guidance

British American Tobacco’s first half revenue was down 0.8% on an organic basis to £12.3bn, ignoring the impact of currency movements.
Sales of traditional combustible products were down 2.6% where strong pricing was not enough to counter a 6.9% fall in volumes. The lower revenues from this category were partly offset by a 7.4% increase in New Categories.
Underlying operating profit fell 0.9% to £5.8bn in line with lower sales levels. Free cash flow fell from $2.3bn to $2.1bn, feeling the impact from the exit from the group’s Russian operations. Underlying net debt fell by 12.4% to $33.0bn.
There were no changes to full year guidance. But the group now see the achievement of its £5bn revenue ambition for New Categories next year as unlikely, calling out lack of enforcement against illicit single-use vapour products in the U.S as a challenge.
The shares were up 2.8% following the announcement.
