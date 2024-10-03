British Land – capital raise and acquisitions

British Land has acquired seven retail parks from Brookfield for £441mn, part-funded through an equity capital raise of around £300mn. The new assets are expected to contribute to profits in the current year.

Over the half, the group also exchanged or completed the disposal of £407mn of non-core retail and shopping centres.

Half-year results, due in November, are expected to show underlying profit of around £142-£144mn, broadly flat on last year. Portfolio property valuations shouldn’t see any major moves, with 2.3% growth in expected rental value.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.