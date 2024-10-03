British Land – capital raise and acquisitions

British Land has acquired seven retail parks from Brookfield for £441mn, part-funded through an equity capital raise of around £300mn. The new assets are expected to contribute to profits in the current year.
Over the half, the group also exchanged or completed the disposal of £407mn of non-core retail and shopping centres.
Half-year results, due in November, are expected to show underlying profit of around £142-£144mn, broadly flat on last year. Portfolio property valuations shouldn’t see any major moves, with 2.3% growth in expected rental value.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
British Land key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.