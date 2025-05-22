British Land: robust results but near-term outlook disappoints

British Land’s full-year net rental income was up 3% on a like-for-like basis to £439mn. Retail & London Urban Logistics led the way, up 5%, while Campuses grew by 2%.
Underlying profit grew slightly faster at 4% to £279mn, helped by increased fee income and cost discipline.
Estimated rental value (ERV) rose 4.9%, at the top end of guidance. Occupancy improved from 97.2% to 97.7%, with midweek office utilisation now back to pre-covid levels.
Underlying net debt was up £0.4bn to £3.6bn reflecting increased investment activity. That’s pushed two important measures of balance sheet strength (loan to value and Net Debt to EBITDA) toward the top edge of their target ranges.
Underlying profit this year is expected to rise by 2%, some way below market forecasts.
The annual dividend was held flat at 22.8p.
The shares fell 4.8% following the announcement.
Our view
British Land key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
