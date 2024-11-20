British Land: solid first half, retail parks in focus

British Land’s half-year net rental income fell 5.6% to £218mn, driven by disposals and some asset refurbishments. Like-for-like rental growth of 3% was driven by campus and urban logistic sites. Higher rents, along with lower relative costs, helped underlying profit rise 1% to £143mn.

Estimated rental value (ERV) rose 2.5% (potential property income under ideal conditions). Total occupancy across the portfolio was 98%.

The portfolio value grew 0.2% to £8.9bn as yields stabilised over the half. The portfolio’s loan-to-value rose to 38.7% from 37.3%, reflecting higher development investment.

Since 1 April, there have been £456mn worth of disposals, and £711mn of acquisitions in the retail park space.

For the full year, ERV growth is expected to be 3-5% across all markets.

The board has proposed a dividend of 12.24p per share, up 1%.

The shares fell 1.9% in early trading.

