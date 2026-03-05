Broadcom (Q1 Results): strong results and guidance

Broadcom reported first-quarter revenue of $19.3bn ($19.2bn expected), up 29% year-on-year, driven by continued strength in AI semiconductor solutions.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) increased 30% to $13.1bn ($12.7bn expected), with margins at 68%.
Free cash flow rose 33% to $8.0bn in the quarter, and the period ended with net debt of $52bn.
The Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share and authorised a new $10bn share repurchase programme through December 31, 2026.
Second quarter revenue is expected around $22.0bn ($20.6bn expected), with an underlying cash profit margin of 68%.
The shares were up 5.3% in after-hours trading.
