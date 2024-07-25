BT – Q1 results as expected

BT reported a 2% drop in first-quarter underlying revenue to £5.1bn. The Business segment was the biggest detractor, impacted by the phasing out of old contracts and reduced sale activity in low-margin areas. Openreach was the only business segment to grow revenue, driven by higher prices and the ongoing fibre buildout.

Profit before tax was down 3% to £520mn. That was driven by lower revenue, offset somewhat by lower operating costs.

Full-year guidance is unchanged. That points to adjusted revenue growth of 0-1%, cash profit of around £8.2bn, and underlying free cash flow of approximately £1.5bn.

The shares fell 3.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.