Bunzl – H1 margin growth supports improved profit outlook

Bunzl reported first-half revenue of £5.7bn, down 0.4% when ignoring exchange rates. Revenue was boosted by acquisitions, which offset a 4.9% drop in underlying revenue. Volumes and revenue trends improved over the half and into the start of the new period.
Underlying operating profit rose 7.4% to £456mn. The increased penetration of own-brand products, higher margin acquisitions, and operational efficiencies all contributed to margins rising from 7.4% to 8.0%.
Free cash flow rose 8.4% to £310mn. Underling net debt, including leases, rose from £2.0bn to £2.5bn from the start of the year – largely due to the £439mn of net cash spent on acquisitions.
The interim dividend was raised 10.4% to 20.1p and a £250mn buyback was announced, with plans for another £200mn to begin at the end of the year.
Full-year guidance has been raised, with adjusted operating profit expected to show a “strong” increase on last year and margins moderately higher.
The shares rose 9.2% following the announcement.
Our view
Bunzl key facts
