Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Cameco: improving performance supports dividend growth

Higher Uranium prices are helping drive business performance at Cameco, supporting increased shareholder returns.
Cameco plant in Port Hope Ontario.jpg
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Nov 7, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Cameco reported third-quarter revenue of $721mn, up 25%. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 32% to $308mn. Performance was driven by the largest business unit, Uranium, which benefited from the highest long-term contract pricing since 2012. Profits were given a boost by the recent acquisition of a 49% stake in Westinghouse (a nuclear plant technologies, products and services business).

Uranium production rose 43% and sales volumes rose 4%, in line with typical delivery patterns. The average realised price on Uranium sales was up 17%.

Net debt improved from $1.2bn to $1.1bn since the beginning of the year. The board has declared a dividend of $0.16 and a further plan to increase the dividend over the coming years has been proposed.

2024 guidance has been raised, looking for revenue of $3.0-$3.2bn (previously $2.85-3.00bn).

*Currency = Canadian Dollars

The shares rose 1.1% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Cameco key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is an Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 7th November 2024