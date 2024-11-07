Cameco: improving performance supports dividend growth

Cameco reported third-quarter revenue of $721mn, up 25%. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 32% to $308mn. Performance was driven by the largest business unit, Uranium, which benefited from the highest long-term contract pricing since 2012. Profits were given a boost by the recent acquisition of a 49% stake in Westinghouse (a nuclear plant technologies, products and services business).
Uranium production rose 43% and sales volumes rose 4%, in line with typical delivery patterns. The average realised price on Uranium sales was up 17%.
Net debt improved from $1.2bn to $1.1bn since the beginning of the year. The board has declared a dividend of $0.16 and a further plan to increase the dividend over the coming years has been proposed.
2024 guidance has been raised, looking for revenue of $3.0-$3.2bn (previously $2.85-3.00bn).
*Currency = Canadian Dollars
The shares rose 1.1% in pre-market trading.
