Share research

Cameco: Q2 beat, Westinghouse outlook raised

Cameco saw a step up in second quarter trading with all areas of the business putting in a strong performance
Cameco plant in Port Hope Ontario.jpg
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Aug 1, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Cameco’s second quarter revenue grew by 47% to 877mn CAD (Canadian Dollars) reflecting volume growth in both the Uranium and Fuel services businesses. Cameco sold nearly twice as much Uranium as it produced with output curtailed by planned maintenance.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 96% to 673mn CAD reflecting growth in the core business, and contract awards at the company’s joint venture Westinghouse for the construction of two nuclear reactors.

Free cash flow increased to 390mn CAD from 213mn CAD with net debt reducing by 401mn CAD year to date.

Full-year production guidance for Uranium and Fuel Services is unchanged but the average uranium price expectation for 2025 has been raised 3.5% to 87 CAD per pound.

Expectations for Cameco’s share of Westinghouse’s underlying cash profit have increased to 525-580mn CAD, a 45% upgrade at the midpoint.

The shares fell 3.6% on the day of the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Cameco key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly newsletter
Sign up for editors choice. The week's top investment stories, free in your inbox every Saturday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 1st August 2025