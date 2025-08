Cameco: Q2 beat, Westinghouse outlook raised

Cameco’s second quarter revenue grew by 47% to 877mn CAD (Canadian Dollars) reflecting volume growth in both the Uranium and Fuel services businesses. Cameco sold nearly twice as much Uranium as it produced with output curtailed by planned maintenance.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 96% to 673mn CAD reflecting growth in the core business, and contract awards at the company’s joint venture Westinghouse for the construction of two nuclear reactors.

Free cash flow increased to 390mn CAD from 213mn CAD with net debt reducing by 401mn CAD year to date.

Full-year production guidance for Uranium and Fuel Services is unchanged but the average uranium price expectation for 2025 has been raised 3.5% to 87 CAD per pound.

Expectations for Cameco’s share of Westinghouse’s underlying cash profit have increased to 525-580mn CAD, a 45% upgrade at the midpoint.

The shares fell 3.6% on the day of the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.