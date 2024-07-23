Coca-Cola – Q2 profits jump, full-year guidance upgraded

Coca-Cola’s second-quarter underlying revenue grew 10% organically to $12.4bn, ignoring currency impacts. This was driven by higher prices and volumes, as well as helpful timings of shipments.

Underlying operating profit rose 18% to $4.0bn. This uplift was the result of both top line growth and improved margins, which more than offset increased marketing spend.

Free cash flow was $0.7bn lower at $3.3bn, largely due to higher tax payments. Net debt fell from $23.8bn to $21.0bn over the first half.

Full-year organic revenue and underlying earnings per share (EPS) growth guidance has been upgraded from 8-9% and 11-13%, to 9-10% and 13-15% respectively.

The shares rose 1.7% in pre-market trading.

