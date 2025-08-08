Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and other companies reporting in the week commencing 11 August 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Aug 8, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

11-Aug

Diversified Energy Company

Half Year Results

Marshalls

Half Year Results

Plus500

Half Year Results

12-Aug

Atalaya Mining Copper SA

Half Year Results

Derwent London

Half Year Results

Entain

Half Year Results

Genuit Group

Half Year Results

Pagegroup

Half Year Results

Spirax Group

Half Year Results

13-Aug

Balfour Beatty

Half Year Results

Beazley

Half Year Results

Hill & Smith

Half Year Results

Persimmon*

Half Year Results

TUI*

Q3 Results

14-Aug

Antofagasta

Half Year Results

Admiral Group*

Half Year Results

Aviva*

Half Year Results

Rank Group

Q4 Results

Savills

Half Year Results

15-Aug

No FTSE 350 reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Will Persimmon’s strong start point to a robust second quarter?

Persimmon got off to a strong start this year, supported by a growing order book and rising average selling prices. Sales rates also ticked slightly higher, pointing to a recovery in buyer confidence. We’re keen to see if this positive momentum continues over the rest of the first half when it reports next week.

Recent housing market data has also been encouraging, showing that prices have started to rise again following a brief dip in April. Demand for new homes remains strong, underpinned by a persistent supply shortage across the UK.

Government efforts to reform the national planning framework are beginning to make a difference, easing some of the long-standing obstacles facing homebuilders. If this momentum continues throughout 2025, the group expects full-year completions to land between its guidance of 11,000 and 11,500 new homes.

0%
Could Easter timing boost TUI’s Q3?

TUI heads into next week’s results following a mixed second quarter, which was impacted by the timing of Easter. This timing shift is expected to work in the company’s favour in the upcoming quarter, providing a positive boost to numbers. Although summer booking patterns reported in May showed some softness in Germany, management has been clear that this was a timing issue rather than a sign of underlying weakness in the region.

Despite ongoing cost-of-living challenges and economic uncertainties, the overall outlook for European package holidays remains encouraging. Management’s commentary also supports expectations for a strong summer season, reflecting the resilience of European consumers.

Analysts are optimistic about the third quarter, forecasting revenue growth of around 6.7% to €6.2 bn. Operating profits appear set to rise at a faster pace of around 12% to €500mn, which is ahead of the 7-10% full-year target.

The author holds shares in TUI.

0%
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Aviva enters a new chapter as Direct Line deal closes

Next week’s half-year results will be the first set following the recently completed acquisition of Direct Line. This was its latest well-targeted acquisition, helping reduce the reliance on capital-intensive business. We’ll be looking for updates on the integration and any details on future distribution plans after the buyback was paused while the deal was completed.

Life and health insurance, as well as savings products, are still the core, with around three-quarters of its earnings from these areas. Health insurance has been a key growth area as pressures on the NHS increase demand for private solutions, so we’ll be looking for any updates here. We’ll also want to see ongoing progress in the bulk annuity business, which has benefited from a buoyant market of late.

An Independent Non-Executive Director at Harp BidCo Ltd (parent company of Hargreaves Lansdown Group) is also an Independent Non-Executive Director at Aviva.

0%
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Article history
Published: 8th August 2025