Next week on the stock market

Will Persimmon’s strong start point to a robust second quarter?

Persimmon got off to a strong start this year, supported by a growing order book and rising average selling prices. Sales rates also ticked slightly higher, pointing to a recovery in buyer confidence. We’re keen to see if this positive momentum continues over the rest of the first half when it reports next week.

Recent housing market data has also been encouraging, showing that prices have started to rise again following a brief dip in April. Demand for new homes remains strong, underpinned by a persistent supply shortage across the UK.

Government efforts to reform the national planning framework are beginning to make a difference, easing some of the long-standing obstacles facing homebuilders. If this momentum continues throughout 2025, the group expects full-year completions to land between its guidance of 11,000 and 11,500 new homes.