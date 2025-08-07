Eli Lilly: guidance raised after second quarter beat

Eli Lilly’s second quarter sales were up 38% to $15.6bn ($14.7bn expected) driven by volume growth in its GLP-1 medicines for diabetes and obesity, which more than offset a decrease in prices.
Operating profit rose 85% to $6.9bn ($6.2bn expected), as sales growth outpaced the increase in research & development costs and other expenses.
Full year revenue guidance was increased by $1.5bn to $60-$62bn. The underlying earnings per share outlook has improved from $20.78-$22.28 to $21.75-$23.00.
Separately Lilly announced late state clinical trial data for its once daily GLP-1 tablet orforglipron. The data wasn’t as good as some analysts were hoping for. But the trial met all of its targets and Lilly expects to submit applications for approval by the end of the year.
The shares were down 7.6% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Eli Lilly key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.