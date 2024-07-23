Compass Group - guidance upgrade after strong third quarter

Compass Group’s third quarter revenue has risen 10.3% on an organic basis, with all regions in positive territory. The trading update noted that pricing had moderated but volumes ‘continued to benefit’.

The Group’s net spend on mergers & acquisitions is $836mn so far this year. Around $200mn of the $500mn share buyback programme remains, and is expected to complete by the end of December.

Full-year guidance has been upgraded. Underlying revenue growth is now expected to be above rather than towards 10%, with underlying operating profit guidance also rising to above 15%.

The shares were up 3.9% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.