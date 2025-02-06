Compass: strong start to the year

Compass Group’s organic revenue rose 9.2% in the first quarter with positive performance across all regions. Its also been a good start to the year for new business wins and client retention.

Year-to-date Compass has spent $1.0bn on acquisitions.

Compass still expects to deliver high single-digit underlying operating profit growth in 2025 with organic revenue growth above 7.5% and continued margin progression.

The shares fell 1.1% in early trading.

Our view

Compass Group has made a strong start to 2025, but the market reaction suggested a little disappointment in the lack of upgrade to full-year guidance.

Compass feeds hungry mouths everywhere from stadiums to university halls and offices. It's a natural beneficiary of companies looking to outsource their food offerings choosing to defer to the specialist expertise in navigating complex regulations and delivering an efficient high-quality product.

Guidance this year is on the cautious side. However, revenue and profits are still expected to outpace the economy. That’s before the impact of some chunky acquisitions made last year. And while there can be no guarantees, we think there could be some upside to these numbers.

Compass estimates only around half of its target market currently outsources their food preparation, and the group commands less than 15% of the market. That suggests there's a big slice of pie still up for grabs. And with about half of total revenue coming from non-cyclical sectors, Compass has another layer of shelter against challenging economic conditions.

As one of the leading players in this fragmented market, Compass is growing both organically and through acquisitions. This can help it to add new capabilities or get a leg up in markets where its under-represented, but there’s always some execution risk when buying new companies.

Compass has proved a dab hand at navigating the impact of inflation on its own operations with profitability still trending higher. As well as price increases, menu management and a focus on where it buys its ingredients and equipment are some of the tools it has at its disposal. Slowing growth in input prices could provide a further boost to the bottom line, but there remain some inflationary risks on the horizon.

Net debt has been on the up, but this is in part reflective of significant acquisition activity, which we think could drive further value for shareholders. Borrowing remains in the company’s target range, so we’re not overly concerned.

Strong cash flows are forecast to cover the dividend and have paved the way for a nearly completed share buyback. Though, no returns are guaranteed.

Overall, we think Compass is an attractive business, with external conditions creating something of a perfect storm to boost demand for outsourcing. That's earnt it a valuation at the top of its peer group, which does mean investors are likely to be disappointed if there’s any further slowdown in growth.

Environmental, Social & Governance Risks

Consumer services companies are medium-risk in terms of ESG, and very few companies are excelling at managing them. That leaves plenty of opportunity for forward-thinking firms. The primary risk-driver is product governance. The impact of their products on society, labour relations and environmental concerns are also key risks to monitor.

Compass Group's overall management of material ESG issues is strong according to Sustainalytics. However, ESG reporting is not in accordance with leading reporting standards. The Group is a significant employer with strong health and safety policies in place but Sustainalytics has identified minor controversies and called out talent recruitment as an area for improvement. There's also a broad set of sustainable food supply policies in place with measurable and ambitious targets in pace.