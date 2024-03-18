Currys – dismisses takeover disappointment by raising profit forecasts

Both potential buyers for Currys have walked away from the table. Chinese retailer JD.com had been in the early stages of considering a bid, but on Friday confirmed it no longer plans to do so and shared dropped 5% shortly after the announcement.

This puts a halt to the prospect of a bidding war, after Elliott Advisers withdrew from talks earlier last week. The hedge fund’s offer of £750mn was rejected, with Currys saying it undervalued the business.

There are currently no other firms known to be in takeover talks with Currys.

Underlying pre-tax profit projections have been revised to "a minimum of £115mn," an increase from the previously advised range of £105-115mn.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

