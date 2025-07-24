CVS Group: full year trading in-line, underlying sales growth stalls

CVS Group expects to report full year revenue of £673mn reflecting like-for-like growth of 0.2%, held back by softer market conditions in the UK.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) is set to land around £134mn in-line with market expectations.
The group spent £29mn on the acquisition 15 sites in Australia. The disposal of the group’s Crematoria division has seen net debt reduce from £168mn to £131mn.
CVS’s results will now only be released on 7 October with a view to providing more clarity around the delayed decision by the UK Competition and Market’s enquiry into the industry. There was no financial guidance provided for the new financial year.
The shares rose 4.5% in early trading.
Our view
CVS Group key facts
