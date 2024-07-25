CVS Group – M&A focus shifts down under, from tough UK market

CVS Group’s organic growth has slowed over the last financial year from 7.3% to 2.9%. That’s after the impact of a disruptive cyber security incident, and weaker demand in the UK. That was put down to a squeeze on consumers and wider publicity around the sector, presumably referring to the ongoing investigation by the Competion and Markets Authority.
The market investigation is expected to conclude by November 2025 with an interim update expected from the CMA in April or May 2025.
The underlying cash profit (EBITDA) margin is now expected to come in at 19%, the low end of guidance.
Net debt levels are expected to be 1.5x cash profits, around double the level seen at the previous year end but still within the targeted range.
The company’s spending priorities are broadly unchanged but its acquisition focus is expected to be firmly on Australia where it bought 22 businesses in the last financial year.
The shares were down 1.3% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
CVS Group key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.