Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

CVS Group – M&A focus shifts down under, from tough UK market

Despite several material challenges CVS Group’s veterinary practices have delivered organic growth of 2.9% in the financial year just ended.
CVS Group - trading in-line with expectations
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jul 25, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

CVS Group’s organic growth has slowed over the last financial year from 7.3% to 2.9%. That’s after the impact of a disruptive cyber security incident, and weaker demand in the UK. That was put down to a squeeze on consumers and wider publicity around the sector, presumably referring to the ongoing investigation by the Competion and Markets Authority.

The market investigation is expected to conclude by November 2025 with an interim update expected from the CMA in April or May 2025.

The underlying cash profit (EBITDA) margin is now expected to come in at 19%, the low end of guidance.

Net debt levels are expected to be 1.5x cash profits, around double the level seen at the previous year end but still within the targeted range.

The company’s spending priorities are broadly unchanged but its acquisition focus is expected to be firmly on Australia where it bought 22 businesses in the last financial year.

The shares were down 1.3% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

CVS Group key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly newsletter
Sign up for editors choice. The week's top investment stories, free in your inbox every Saturday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 25th July 2024