Diageo: CEO steps down with immediate effect

Diageo’s CEO Debra Crew has stepped down from the Board with immediate effect.

Until a permanent replacement is found, Nik Jhangiani, Chief Financial Officer, will fill the role on an interim basis.

Diageo confirmed there had been no change to guidance for the financial year just ended or the current period.

The shares closed up 1% on the day of the announcement.

Our view

After a challenging couple of years Diageo is on the hunt for a new leader. Investors showed some relief on the day that Debra Crew’s departure wasn’t due to a road bump in the group’s tentative recovery.

Diageo has a world-class cocktail of brands, including Guinness, Smirnoff, Johnny Walker, and Tanqueray. The ongoing consumer shift towards these more premium brands is helping average selling prices rise across all regions except Asia Pacific. If the group can keep a lid on costs, it should benefit from this premiumisation trend, and profit growth is likely to pick up ahead of sales growth.

The Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region was a major pain point last year. Sluggish demand led to a sharp drop in sales and a group-wide profit warning. Performance has since improved, and the region is now benefitting from some easy comparable figures.

The company’s shown some prowess at navigating tariffs in the past. The current tariff regime is set to bring around $150mn of additional costs annually, or around 2.5% of last year’s underlying operating profits (2024: $6.0bn). Diageo’s hoping to offset around half of this through streamlining operations and will likely lean on price hikes to help offset the rest. But this will take some time to enact, and the picture on tariffs can change quickly.

We should point out that while demand is holding up well now, tariffs have the potential to cause a global economic slowdown. If that happens, consumers will have less cash in their pocket, and are unlikely to spend much of their tight budget on the discretionary drinks that Diageo sells.

Changing attitudes towards alcohol, as well as the surging popularity of weight-loss drugs, are also factors said to be weighing on demand. But it’s a little too early to tell if these are trends that will stick.

The shares offer a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%. This can’t be guaranteed though, and with net debt currently sitting the wrong side of the company’s target range, the scope for dividend progression in the immediate future looks limited.

We see the group as fundamentally strong, with a world-class stable of brands to fall back on. But Diageo’s disappointing financial performance last year, combined with concerns over tariffs, has driven the valuation below the long-term average. That could prove an attractive entry point, but with plenty of uncertainty ahead including a CEO vacancy to fill, investors should be prepared to be patient and expect more volatility along the way.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The food and beverage industry tends to be medium-risk in terms of ESG though some segments like agriculture, tobacco and spirits fall into the high-risk category. Product governance is a key risk industry-wide, especially in areas with strict quality and safety requirements. Labour relations and supply chain management are also industry-wide risks, with other issues varying by sub-sector.

According to Sustainalytics, Diageo’s management of ESG risk is strong.

The group aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, or sooner, with Scope 1,2 & 3 emissions targets in place. Diageo has set water reduction targets and deadlines, however, it does not disclose its initiatives to achieve this and there is no external certification for its environmental management activities.