Diageo: tariff impacts overshadow first half progress

Diageo’s first half sales and operating profit beat expectations. But uncertainty around global tariffs has prompted a withdrawal of medium-term guidance.
Diageo - first-half revenue and profits stumble
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Feb 4, 2025

Diageo’s first half sales of $10.9bn came in better than expected. That reflected organic growth of 1% with the positive impact of price and mix more than offsetting a small fall in volume.

Operating profit of $3.2bn was down 1.2% on an underlying basis, driven by an increase in overheads.

Free cash flow was up from $1.6bn to $1.7bn, as improved cash management more than offset an increase in investment spending. Net debt stood at $20bn.

The interim dividend was held flat at 40.5c per share.

Ignoring the impact of tariffs Diageo expects organic growth to accelerate in the second half and for margins to dip a little further. But “given the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty” in many key markets, medium-term guidance has been removed.

The shares fell 2.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Diageo key facts

Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Article history
Published: 4th February 2025