Diageo: tariff impacts overshadow first half progress

Diageo’s first half sales of $10.9bn came in better than expected. That reflected organic growth of 1% with the positive impact of price and mix more than offsetting a small fall in volume.
Operating profit of $3.2bn was down 1.2% on an underlying basis, driven by an increase in overheads.
Free cash flow was up from $1.6bn to $1.7bn, as improved cash management more than offset an increase in investment spending. Net debt stood at $20bn.
The interim dividend was held flat at 40.5c per share.
Ignoring the impact of tariffs Diageo expects organic growth to accelerate in the second half and for margins to dip a little further. But “given the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty” in many key markets, medium-term guidance has been removed.
The shares fell 2.5% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Diageo key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.