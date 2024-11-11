Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Direct Line: Q3 trading in line, 550 jobs to be cut

Cost savings are in focus for Direct Line as customer losses in own-brand motor insurance ease.
Direct Line - buyback announced, strong results
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Nov 11, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Direct Line reported an 11.8% rise in sales over the first 9 months from ongoing operations, to £2.5bn. That was driven by growth of 11.4% in Motor and 12.9% in Non-Motor.

Motor own brands delivered premium growth of 2.9% year on year due to higher average premiums. Total Motor in-force policies fell 5.9% since the start of the year to 3.9bn, though the rate of decline in the third quarter eased and there was 3% growth from the price comparison site channel.

Cost savings are projected to deliver £50mn in gross savings in 2025. Plans are underway to reduce headcount by around 550.

Medium-term targets were reiterated, which point to 7-10% compound annual growth in sales over 2023-26 and net insurance margin of 13% in 2026.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Direct Line key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is an Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 11th November 2024