Direct Line: Q3 trading in line, 550 jobs to be cut

Direct Line reported an 11.8% rise in sales over the first 9 months from ongoing operations, to £2.5bn. That was driven by growth of 11.4% in Motor and 12.9% in Non-Motor.
Motor own brands delivered premium growth of 2.9% year on year due to higher average premiums. Total Motor in-force policies fell 5.9% since the start of the year to 3.9bn, though the rate of decline in the third quarter eased and there was 3% growth from the price comparison site channel.
Cost savings are projected to deliver £50mn in gross savings in 2025. Plans are underway to reduce headcount by around 550.
Medium-term targets were reiterated, which point to 7-10% compound annual growth in sales over 2023-26 and net insurance margin of 13% in 2026.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
