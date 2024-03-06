DS Smith – challenging conditions persist

DS Smith has reported flat like-for-like volumes in corrugated boxes in the third-quarter. Growth in North America and Eastern Europe was offset by weaker performance in Northern Europe.

Focus remains on improving operating efficiency and managing anticipated raw material price increases. Volumes are expected to grow moving forward, but the market remains challenging.

There was no update on the ongoing potential merger with Mondi.

The shares remained flat in early trading.

View

HL view to follow