DS Smith – further details on the proposed acquisition by Mondi

DS Smith and Mondi have released a joint statement with further details on a proposed acquisition by Mondi.

The proposed deal is to be structured as a combination, with DS Smith shareholders receiving a 46% stake in the enlarged Mondi business. This implies a value of 373p for DS Smith shares. Three Non-Executive Directors of DS Smith are expected to join the enlarged Mondi Group Board.

This is still not a firm offer. Mondi has been granted an extension from the regulator and now has until 5 PM on 4 April to make a firm offer.

The shares rose 5.4% in early trading.

Third Quarter Trading Update (6 March 2024)

DS Smith has reported flat like-for-like volumes in corrugated boxes in the third-quarter. Growth in North America and Eastern Europe was offset by weaker performance in Northern Europe.

Focus remains on improving operating efficiency and managing anticipated raw material price increases. Volumes are expected to grow moving forward, but the market remains challenging.

Our view

HL view to follow.