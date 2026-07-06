easyJet (Announcement): progress on bid talks

easyJet has received a fifth bid proposal from private investment firm Castlelake. The two parties have now reached agreement in principle on the key terms of a cash offer of £6.90 per share. Castlelake has until 3 August to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

The terms represent a 6% improvement on the previous approach.

The shares were up 10.2% following the announcement.

Our view

easyJet’s latest bid update went down well with investors, pushing the shares to within 11% of the possible deal price. But it’s not over the line yet. Castlelake still has until 3 August to decide whether to make a firm offer.

Back to everyday business, easyJet’s been doing most things right of late. The no-frills airline is upgrading its fleet to newer, more efficient planes, stimulating demand, and setting up new strategic hubs in popular locations like Milan and Rome. On average, more of its available seats have been getting filled, as well.

Selling extras to existing passengers is also a key part of the game plan. So-called ancillary revenues are things like extra baggage, legroom and food. This is a highly lucrative area, and recent growth has been impressive.

The package holiday arm continues to deliver strong growth. Revenue has been growing at high double-digit rates and pre-tax profits have hit targets ahead of schedule, accounting for more than a third of the group’s total last year. Given that the addressable market for package holidays is huge, there’s a big growth opportunity ahead for this segment if it can keep nailing delivery.

Then there’s the big issue – fuel. easyJet operates with single-digit margins and historically spends around 25% of its revenue on fuel. That makes it one of the European airlines more sensitive to fuel price fluctuations, and elevated fuel prices are taking a big toll on both costs and demand. That’s led easyJet to reduce some flight frequencies and raise minimum ticket prices, so the near-term profit outlook remains challenging.

This comes at an inconvenient time. easyJet is in the middle of upgrading its fleet – an expensive endeavour. Granted, the balance sheet is currently one of the strongest in the sector. But with free cash flows now forecast to turn negative for the next few years, debts look set to stack up. Although this is manageable, it means dividends and share buybacks will likely take a hit.

Although easyJet has been operating well across multiple fronts, the benefits to the bottom line are being overshadowed by higher fuel prices and a more unfavourable macroeconomic backdrop. Profitability is under pressure, and we think that other names in the sector look better positioned to weather the storm. However, in the near term, bid activity is likely to be the main driver of sentiment.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The transport industry is medium risk in terms of ESG, with European firms managing them better than others. Carbon emissions, product governance, and quality & safety are the biggest risk drivers. Other key areas are emissions, effluents & waste, labour relations, and employee health & safety.

According to Sustainalytics, easyJet’s management of ESG risk is strong.

Its policy addressing environmental issues is very strong and executive remuneration is explicitly linked to sustainability performance targets. An adequate whistleblower policy is also in place. However, easyJet’s overall ESG reporting falls short of best practice.