easyJet: H1 profits land in line with expectations

easyJet’s first-half revenue rose by 8% to £3.5bn, with all business areas contributing positively despite the less favourable timing of Easter. Airline revenue was boosted by increased capacity, while the package holiday business grew at the fastest pace, up 29%.

Underlying pre-tax losses widened by 13% to £394mn, in line with market expectations. Higher operating costs more than offset lower average fuel prices.

Bookings for the second half improved, with 80% of third-quarter seats sold and 42% of fourth-quarter seats sold.

Free cash flow rose from £227mn to £307mn. Net cash, including lease liabilities, improved from £146mn to £327mn.

easyJet expects to deliver underlying pre-tax profits of around £703mn over the full year, in line with market forecasts. Within that, the package holiday business is set to contribute around £250mn this year.

The shares fell 2.8% in early trading.

Our view

