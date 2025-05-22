Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

easyJet: H1 profits land in line with expectations

easyJet’s first-half results meet market forecasts, and the group looks on the right flight path to reaching full-year targets.
easyJet - summer bookings increase
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published May 22, 2025

0%
easyJet’s first-half revenue rose by 8% to £3.5bn, with all business areas contributing positively despite the less favourable timing of Easter. Airline revenue was boosted by increased capacity, while the package holiday business grew at the fastest pace, up 29%.

Underlying pre-tax losses widened by 13% to £394mn, in line with market expectations. Higher operating costs more than offset lower average fuel prices.

Bookings for the second half improved, with 80% of third-quarter seats sold and 42% of fourth-quarter seats sold.

Free cash flow rose from £227mn to £307mn. Net cash, including lease liabilities, improved from £146mn to £327mn.

easyJet expects to deliver underlying pre-tax profits of around £703mn over the full year, in line with market forecasts. Within that, the package holiday business is set to contribute around £250mn this year.

The shares fell 2.8% in early trading.

Our view

easyJet key facts

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

