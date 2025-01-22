easyJet: Q1 losses narrow, full-year guidance on track

easyJet’s first-quarter revenue rose 13% to £2.0bn helped by double-digit growth in ticket sales and onboard revenue plus a 36% uplift in the package Holiday segment.
Underlying pre-tax losses narrowed by 52% to £61mn, driven by the improved revenue performance, tight cost controls and favourable fuel prices.
Load factor, a measure of how full its planes are on average, rose from 86.3% to 88.2%. Net debt remained flat at £484mn.
Looking ahead, more seats have already been booked for this financial year compared to at the same point last year.
Second-quarter profit is set to land below consensus estimates largely due to softer pricing on new routes. Despite this, the group still expects to reach underlying pre-tax profits of around £709mn, in line with market forecasts.
The shares fell 4.6% in early trading.
easyJet key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.